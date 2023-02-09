KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com

by: Christianna Barbosa
Posted: Feb 9, 2023 / 08:29 AM CST
Updated: Feb 9, 2023 / 08:42 AM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas — Marsha Sharp Freeway was closed off for eastbound traffic from West Loop 289 and Slide Road following a crash on Thursday morning, according to an “LBK Alert.”
LPD said one person had a moderate injury. Check back for updates.
