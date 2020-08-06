MSU Board of Regents approves MOU with the Texas Tech University System

Immediately following is a press release from Midwestern State University. Further below is a statement from the Texas Tech University System:

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — At its quarterly meeting August 6, the MSU Texas Board of Regents authorized Chair Caven Crosnoe and President Suzanne Shipley to execute a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Midwestern State University and the Texas Tech University System.

Pending authorization by the TTU System and a joint signing of the agreement, the action enables University leadership to begin the process of working with local state legislators to introduce legislation seeking approval for MSU Texas to become a member of the TTU System. The MOU would become operative if legislation is passed by the 87th Texas Legislature that convenes in January 2021.

“Since February our Board members have taken considerable time to listen, engage in conversation, and thoughtfully consider the future governance of Midwestern State University,” said Crosnoe. “Today, we believe we made a significant step forward in approving the execution of this MOU with the Texas Tech University System. We want to provide MSU with a path that will sustain and enhance its reputation in higher education as we enter our second century of learning. We look forward to working with our local legislators during the 2021 legislative session to finalize this alliance with the Texas Tech University System.”

MSU Texas announced in February that the University had received a formal invitation to consider becoming the fifth member institution of the TTU System. That announcement was followed with a series of campus and community conversations to gather input on the subject. In May, the MSU Texas Board of Regents heard public comments and reviewed information gathered from the community to inform its decision to move forward with the drafting of an MOU.

“Since our first steps in considering this alliance, members of the MSU community have been welcomed into conversations and deliberations with the Texas Tech University System that proved helpful and

enlightening,” said Shipley. “From a shared response to COVID to reacting to reductions in our state budget support to reaching out to officials in Washington regarding major policy changes and our international students’ need for visas, the TTU System has generously and effectively offered support and guidance. We are grateful for their assistance to this date and believe that by combining our talents and interests MSU will move toward a strong future.”

The MOU, which will be available upon final signatures from all parties, provides the alignment of the institutions’ shared goal.

(Press release from Midwestern State University)

Statements from Texas Tech University System Leadership Regarding Approved MOU with MSU Texas

Texas Tech University System Board of Regents Chairman Christopher M. Huckabee and Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D., issued today (August 6) the following statements regarding the memorandum of understanding approved by both the TTU System Board of Regents and the Midwestern State University Board of Regents to support forming a partnership with MSU Texas to become the fifth university of the TTU System.

Statement from Chairman Christopher M. Huckabee:

“The Texas Tech University System continues to make positive strides on a partnership with Midwestern State University as our leadership teams have remained in constant conversation the past several months. The action taken today by both boards represents an alignment of priorities as a memorandum of understanding was approved.

“Our organizations have enjoyed the productive conversations, development of mutually beneficial plans and steps forward on this strategic partnership. We look forward to the upcoming legislative session where our hope is to finalize this partnership for MSU Texas to become the fifth member institution of the Texas Tech University System.”

Statement from Chancellor Tedd L. Mitchell, M.D.:

“It has been a pleasure working closely and collaboratively with President Suzanne Shipley and members of the Midwestern State University leadership team over these past several months. These efforts have not only strengthened our intentions, but also have been beneficial to assist one another during the trying times we have all faced this year.

“A partnership with MSU Texas and the Texas Tech University System has the opportunity to advance all institutions within our system and support the betterment of higher education in Texas. MSU Texas is a leading Liberal Arts university, has a tremendous reputation across the state and is committed to offering an affordable and accessible education for its students. There is great optimism approaching the 87th Texas Legislature next year where we hope to formalize this effective and efficient partnership through legislative action.”

(Press release from Texas Tech University System)