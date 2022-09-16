The following is a press release from Muleshoe ISD:

MULESHOE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Muleshoe High School has earned the very prestigious National Blue Ribbon Award! Muleshoe High School was one of 31 selected recipients out of 20,835 campuses in the state of Texas as announced on September 16, 2022 by the United States Department of Education. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes public and private elementary, middle, and high schools based on their overall academic excellence or their progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. Every year the U. S. Department of Education seeks out and celebrates great American schools, schools demonstrating that all students can achieve to high levels. The coveted National Blue Ribbon School award affirms the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content. The National Blue Ribbon School is a widely recognized symbol of exemplary teaching and learning.

Mrs. Cindy Bessire, Muleshoe High School Principal, has led the charge over the past five years to improve student academic performance. Her work with teachers and staff have increased the instructional strategies to earn high gains in student academic performance. Dr. R. L. Richards, Superintendent, praises all of the staff at Muleshoe High School for their hard work and dedication in keeping high standards for student instruction and behavior. “Kudos to the diligence and perseverance of Muleshoe High School Principal, Cindy Bessire, and staff that have worked hard every day to ensure student academic success and that each student reaches their highest potential.” – Dr. R.L. Richards.

The National Blue Ribbon Award was based on STAAR scores and comparisons over several years. Muleshoe High School will celebrate this award on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 10:30 AM in the Dr. Kerry Moore Auditorium located at Muleshoe High School. All community members are welcome to attend.

Mrs. Cindy Bessire stated, “I am very proud of my staff and students for earning this prestigious award. Muleshoe High School Staff believes that every student is ‘OUR’ student and that all students can learn at high levels. They have dedicated their time, energy, and focus on working collaboratively and ensuring that each student succeeds. The Math and English Departments showed unbelievable academic progress from the year 2019-2021. English I had a 26 point increase, English II had a 32 point increase and Algebra I had a 97% pass rate with a 14 point increase on the STAAR Assessment. I applaud my staff and students and MHS will continue graduating life-long learners that will become productive citizens. Muleshoe High School Expects Success!”

Muleshoe High School was also rated as an “A” high school by the Texas Education Agency which led the entire district in being an “A” rated school district. Never in the history of Muleshoe ISD has the school district been “A” rated.

(Press release from the Muleshoe Independent School District)