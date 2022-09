MULESHOE, Texas — Muleshoe ISD, Thursday, received word of verbal threats that quickly turned into threatening text messages around 9:15 p.m., the school said in a statement.

Law enforcement was made aware of these threats and questioned the students involved over night.

A meeting was set for 6:30 a.m. Friday for school administrators and City and County law enforcement to discuss safety measures.

The school’s statement indicated more information would come following the meeting.