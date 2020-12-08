Muleshoe ISD Superintendent remembers Walmart shooting victim

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Monday, the superintendent for Muleshoe ISD spoke to EverythingLubbock.com about the death of 42-year-old Roel Munoz following a shooting at a Northwest Lubbock Walmart.

Superintendent R.L. Richards said Mr. Munoz worked with the school district since July 2020 with Southwest Food Enterprises. He oversaw school cafeterias in Muleshoe, Sudan and Morton.

Court records indicate Kaleb Vasquez, 20, shot Munoz in the hardware section of the store.

Dr. Richards said Munoz and his wife, Vanessa, went to Lubbock to eat and then went to Walmart. His wife remained in the car while Munoz went inside.

Richards said he doesn’t understand why it had to be Munoz.

“He was so good with the kids and the staff. It was just unbelievable. So when I was at a basketball game and they called and they said they think it was Mr. Munoz that was killed, I was just shocked,” Dr. Richards said. “We just could not believe that this would happen to a man who was [so] gentle in his character and kind to everyone he met.”