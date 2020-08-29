Muleshoe PD searching for escaped inmate

Photo from the Muleshoe Police Department

MULESHOE, Texas — The Muleshoe Police Department is searching for an inmate that escaped from the Bailey County Jail Saturday morning.

The escaped prisoner’s name is Marc Lucio.

He is described as 5′ 9′ tall, weighs 170 pounds and is bald with several tattoos.

Lucio is believed to have fled in a black Chevrolet Impala

As of Saturday afternoon, law enforcement was searching the surrounded area for Lucio.

Anyone with information about Lucio’s whereabouts is asked to call the Muleshoe Police Department at 806-272-4569.