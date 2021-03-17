Muleshoe Police Department warns citizens of various scam calls

MULESHOE, Texas — The Muleshoe Police Department warned the community of Muleshoe after receiving multiple reports of scam calls.

Some of the scams involved gift cards, the potential physical health risks, financial harms of purchasing, administering, and consuming counterfeit COVID-19 vaccines, according to the MPD Facebook page.

The following is from the Muleshoe Police Department Facebook Page:

The Muleshoe Police Department (MPD) is reminding residents to be watchful for scams involving gift cards and the potential physical health risks and financial harms of purchasing, administering, and consuming counterfeit COVID-19 vaccines.

MPD is aware of numerous types of scams in which the scammer claims the victim has a problem that must be solved immediately and that payment in gift cards is required to solve it.

Some of these discrepancies are:

Claims of problems such as outstanding warrants, tax debts, or utility bills.

Claims that a relative is visiting overseas and needs money to pay a hospital bill or bail. This is frequently called the “grandparent scam.”

Claims to be collecting gift cards for charity.

Requests sent by email or text from a friend for a “favor” to purchase gift cards with claims that the “friend” will pay the victim back.In each of these scams, the scammer requests payment in gift cards because they are widely available in various denominations, untraceable, and only the information on the back of the card is needed to redeem it.

MPD reminds residents who fall victim to a scam to report it to the police department and report any suspicious activity involving COVID-19 vaccines and treatments to: COVID19FRAUD@dhs.gov.

Scammers are also targeting the COVID-19 vaccine distribution process. They have been promoting the sale of counterfeit vaccines since the FDA issued the first COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in Dec. 2020.

MPD urges residents to: