Muleshoe police searching for missing woman

MULESHOE, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Muleshoe Poilce Department. On 10/13/2020, the Muleshoe Police Department received a report that Jaime Edgmon of Muleshoe, Texas, was missing.

Muleshoe Police Department flyer

An investigation has been initiated, and it has been reported that Jamie Edgmon appears to have been in Curry County, New Mexico, or Roosevelt County, New Mexico, near the time that she went missing. Her car has been located in Clovis, New Mexico.

The agencies involved in searching for Ms. Edgmon are the Texas Rangers, the Muleshoe Police Department, the Bailey County Sheriff’s Department, Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Department, and the Clovis Police Department. Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Jamie Edgmon are asked to contact the Muleshoe Police Department.

We continue to receive information and are following up on all leads. We are asking the public for assistance in this ongoing investigation and in locating missing person Jamie Edgmon.