BAILEY COUNTY, Texas — One person died in a crash in Bailey County Saturday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Anna Cruz Ramirez, 39, was identified as the victim.

Per DPS, Ramirez was driving Eastbound on U.S. 70 approaching County Road 93 and her vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons.

The vehicle struck a metal fence, and Ramirez died from injuries. The crash happened just after 7:00 p.m.

DPS said it was investigating the crash.