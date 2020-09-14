Multi-county pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a multi-county pursuit of a stolen vehicle Monday morning.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office told EverythingLubbock.com the pickup truck was reported stolen from Midland and was in Lubbock.

Authorities located the vehicle around 10:00 a.m. and the pursuit began when the driver refused to stop.

According to emergency radio traffic, the pursuit went through Lubbock, Hockley, Terry and Lynn County.

The pursuit eventually returned to Lubbock County where the vehicle was abandoned in the Slide area.

Law enforcement searched for the suspects, who were identified as two juveniles. At the time of this report, the suspects had not been caught.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.