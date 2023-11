LUBBOCK, Texas— Grammy Award-Winning artist, Lauren Daigle announced her 2024 Kaleidoscope Tour Date in Lubbock with special guest, Victory Boyd.

According to a press release, Daigle will perform at the United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday April 13, 2024.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on November 10 (CT). To access the official pre-sale on November 7 at 12:00 p.m. (CT), register at www.laurendaigle.com