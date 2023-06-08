LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department said “multiple agencies” were involved in a vehicle chase on Thursday afternoon. At the conclusion of the chase, Aerocare responded, but officials have not yet confirmed the extent of injuries.

LPD said officers responded to a report of a theft in the 2600 block of 50th Street at 2:16 p.m. At 3:44 p.m., LPD said the chase ended and a suspect was taken into custody.

Hale County, north of Petersburg (Nexstar/Staff)

Hale County, north of Petersburg (Pedro F)

Near Interstate 27 in New Deal (Nexstar/Staff)

“The pursuit ended on County Road CC just south of FM 784 in Hale County,” LPD said.

Based on video from the scene, it appeared the chase might have ended with a crash.

Although LPD has not yet officially confirmed certain aspects of the chase, a photojournalist took pictures of LPD and other agencies processing a crime scene at a gas station at 101 Main Street in New Deal.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to LPD for more information.