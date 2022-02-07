This is a press release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.
Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a structure fire at 13020 E. C R 6950, at
approximately 4:30 pm on February 7, 2022.
Buffalo Fire and Ransom Fire Department, both responded to assist with the fire. When deputies
arrived, they were able to determine that no one was inside the residence. The owner did say
there was a possibility of some dogs inside the home. Currently, we are unable to determine if
the dogs were inside.
Due to the possibility of ammunition inside the home firefighters and deputies took defensive
measures to battle the fire.
At this time the cause of the fire is unknown, Red Cross has been notified to assist the family. No
injuries were reported.
If you have an emergency or wish to make a report, please contact the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office at
the following 24-hour numbers:
Emergency – 911
Non-emergency – 806.775.1600
This is a press release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.