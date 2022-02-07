This is a press release from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a structure fire at 13020 E. C R 6950, at

approximately 4:30 pm on February 7, 2022.

Buffalo Fire and Ransom Fire Department, both responded to assist with the fire. When deputies

arrived, they were able to determine that no one was inside the residence. The owner did say

there was a possibility of some dogs inside the home. Currently, we are unable to determine if

the dogs were inside.

Due to the possibility of ammunition inside the home firefighters and deputies took defensive

measures to battle the fire.

At this time the cause of the fire is unknown, Red Cross has been notified to assist the family. No

injuries were reported.

