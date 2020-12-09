Multiple bills that could legalize marijuana filed in Texas legislature

LUBBOCK, Texas — Over a dozen bills have been introduced to the Texas legislature that would legalize or decriminalize marijuana in the state.

Five states just recently voted in this past election to legalize marijuana–bringing the total to 15 states that have fully legalized the use of marijuana and another 34 that have legalized it for medical use.

“We are finally seeing policymakers at the federal and state level talking about repealing marijuana prohibition,” said Heather Fazio, Director of Texas for Responsible Marijuana use.

According to a March 2019 poll by the University of Texas, 54 percent of Texas voters want to legalize pot.

“Overwhelmingly, the people of Texas want to see marijuana laws changed at minimum decriminalizing and allowing patients safe access to the medicine if their doctors think it could help.

“We do now see a majority of Americans and Texans support repealing marijuana prohibition and moving forward with the more sensible approach of regulation,” said Fazio.

Fazio has lobbied for years for Texas to expand marijuana laws. Saying with the economic hit the state took during the pandemic, legalizing weed could give the economy a jump-start.

“This is incredible stimulation for the Texas economy just by bringing a market that already exists up into the light of day,” said Fazio

But Lubbock’s local representatives are opposed to the legalization.

“I do not support legalizing marijuana for recreational use and do not believe it will become legalized during the upcoming session,” said Dustin Burrows, Texas House of Representative, District 83.

Just last year, Texas law enforcement arrested more than 45,000 people accused of possessing marijuana–down from 63,000 in 2018, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

At least two of the bills would legalize possession of up to 2.5 ounces for those other over 21 and would allow Texans to have 12 cannabis plants in their homes. A 10 percent sales tax is expected for marijuana products if legalized.

With the recent legalization from five more states, voters and lawmakers alike are awaiting the results of this upcoming session.

“I think there is an excellent chance we are going to have a meaningful conversation on legalization, but more importantly where we find common ground on decriminalization and medical access that’s where we see a real opportunity for this legislative session,” said Fazio.

Currently, under Texas law, possession of any marijuana is a Class B misdemeanor punishable by six months in jail and up to a $2,000 fine. The bills are set to be discussed January 8, 2021.