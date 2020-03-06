Multiple businesses to open in south Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — New businesses are expected to open this year in South Lubbock.

Grant Gafford of Wheelhouse Commercial Development said H-E-B and Chick-fil-A are a few business that are anticipated to open up this year.

He said there’s also a shopping center, Jimmy’s Egg, and Five Guys Burgers and Fries that are planned to open up in the future.

“Large retailers, restaurant expansion, things like that, naturally brings jobs,” Gafford said. “So there’s going to be a lot of jobs created because of the intersection of 114th and Quaker.”

Chandra Allen, a resident of Vintage Township, said she is excited about the new expansion.

“We were concerned about traffic and noise at night but just like with growth it’s kind of sometimes scary what you don’t know is coming and then once it comes you’re like, wow this is for the betterment,” she said.

She said she and her neighbors will benefit from the growing business in the area.

“Those of us that are south-siders that have lived out here for a while, we’re really excited that there’s eateries coming and restaurants and grocery stores and so we can do life in south town and not necessarily have to travel too far,” said Allen.