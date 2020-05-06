Multiple closures planned along 114th Street over the next 4-6 weeks

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the City of Lubbock:

Beginning Monday, May 11, 2020, 114th Street will be closed to through traffic from Avenue P to University Avenue.

Phase 1 – 114th Street will be closed from 600 feet east of University Avenue to University.

Phase 2 – 114th Street will be shut down from University to 2000 feet west of University.

Phase 3 – 114th Street will be closed 1500 feet east of Flint to 1500 feet west of Flint Avenue.

Phase 4 – 114th Street will be closed from Indiana Avenue to 500 feet east of Indiana

Drivers are urged to allow extra time for delays or to find alternate routes. This project is expected to last four to six weeks depending upon weather and construction.

(Map provided by the City of Lubbock)

