LUBBOCK, Texas — Covenant Health recently announced several of its ministries were the recipients of awards recognizing commitment to exceptional patient care, safety, and caregiver satisfaction.

The awards come from Press Garney and the American Association of Critical-Care Nurses.

“Our commitment to excellence in healthcare has always been about treating our patients like family,” said Lubbock Service Area Chief Nursing Officer Daniel Hronek in a press release from Covenant Health. “Our caregivers work tirelessly to deliver this promise to our community each and every day. I am so proud and humbled by the work and recognition these services received.”

Covenant Health said both Covenant Children’s and Grace Surgical Hospital were recognized by Press Ganey.

Covenant Children’s was named a 2022 Human Experience (HX) National Database of Nursing Quality Indicators (NDNQI) Award for Outstanding Nursing Quality® winner.

Grace Surgical Hospital was named a 2022 Human Experience (HX) Guardian of Excellence Award® winner.

Press Ganey is the global leader in healthcare experience solutions and services, Covenant Health said. Press Ganey works with more than 41,000 healthcare facilities in its mission to reduce patient suffering and enhance caregiver resilience to improve the overall safety, quality and experience of care.



Covenant Specialty Hospital and East 7 Oncology at Covenant Medical Center were both awarded the Beacon Award for Excellence from The American Association of Critical-Care Nurses, the press release said.

Covenant Specialty Hospital recently conferred a gold-level Beacon Award for Excellence.



East 7 Oncology at Covenant Medical Center recently conferred a silver-level Beacon Award for Excellence.

A Beacon Award is a national three-year award with gold, silver, bronze designations marks a significant milestone on the path to exceptional patient care and achieving a healthy work environment, Covenant Health said.

“These awards signify the dedication and commitment of our caregivers to put the human experience at the heart of everything they do in the communities we serve,” said Jill Edge, executive director of quality in the press release. “I am honored to serve alongside our incredible caregivers and proud to be a part of Covenant Health.”