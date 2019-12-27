Multiple crashes Friday afternoon leave one person trapped, DPS trooper injured

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday afternoon, multiple officials responded to multiple crashes on US Highway 84 just east of Slaton, according to a spokesperson from the Department of Public Safety.

As troopers were on the scene investigating one accident, multiple vehicles piled up injuring a DPS trooper and trapping one person underneath a vehicle, according to DPS.

The trooper was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to be okay.

Officials freed one person that was trapped under the vehicle. The injuries of that individual are unknown but the victim was conscious and transported to the hospital, according to DPS.

DPS is asking drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.