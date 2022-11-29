LUBBOCK, Texas — Multiple crashes, some serious, were reported Tuesday morning along US Highway 84, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS, one crash was a hit-and-run involving a passenger car and a semi-truck that was being investigated by Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to LCSO for comment, but we were unable to get more information at the time.

Another crash involved a car that was traveling east on US Highway 84, DPS said. The car drove off of the roadway, over-corrected into the median and then rolled.

The driver and a passenger were taken to University Medical Center with minor but possibly moderate injuries, a trooper was told.

The Slaton Police Department was working a crash near Industrial Drive and FM 400 that, according to Slaton Police Chief Trevor Barnes, was “not as bad” as crews initially thought.