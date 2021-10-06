Multiple crashes near Wayne’s Wine and Beer on Slaton Highway

LUBBOCK, Texas– Authorities responded to three separate crashes near Wayne’s Wine and Beer on the Slaton Highway just after 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

The first crash occurred when a vehicle tried to avoid hitting the bed of a pickup truck that was sticking into the lane of oncoming traffic. The driver lost control and the car rolled, according to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver and passenger were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Another crash happened when a driver swerved to avoid hitting vehicles that were stopped in traffic. The vehicle struck a gas line, but officials said the driver was not injured.

The last car hit a vehicle as traffic was coming to a stop.

The drivers of the last crash were not injured, according to Lubbock County Sheriffs.