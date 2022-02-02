LUBBOCK, Texas — Multiple crashes with injuries were reported Wednesday afternoon after snow began to fall in the Lubbock area.

Crashes began to happen about 2:15. In one crash at North Loop 289 and Interstate 27 there were three minor injuries reported.

We reached out to officials for more information about a crash reported at FM 1294 and CR 1700. We are also hearing about more crashes on the Loop and along Marsha Sharp Freeway.

Due to the snow-covered roadways, hazardous road conditions are expected to continue throughout Wednesday going into Thursday.

EverythingLubbock.com would like to remind people to slow down and be careful while driving.