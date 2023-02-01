LUBBOCK, Texas — Traffic was shut down the Marsha Sharp Freeway from West Loop 289 to Quaker Avenue after multiple crashes were reported, according to an emergency alert.

The Lubbock Police Department said the first crash was reported at 9:38 p.m., with several others shortly after. As of 10:00 p.m., police said there were at least five crashes reported on the MSF. Details on injuries were not immediately available.

The public was encouraged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.