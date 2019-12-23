Multiple crews respond to fire in West Lubbock County Monday afternoon

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas – Firefighters from multiple departments battled a fire Monday afternoon in western Lubbock County.

The fire was reported around 1:20 p.m. in the 9200 block of County Road 6400.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office told EverythingLubbock.com it started as planned burn that go out of control.

LSO said a grass fire ignited, which spread to a nearby abandoned structure.

The Shallowater, West Carlisle and Wolfforth Volunteer Fire Departments battled the blaze.

The number of acres that burned is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn new details.