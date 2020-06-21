Multiple departments battle fire in Hockley County Sunday afternoon

HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas — Multiple fire departments from around Hockley and Lubbock County battled a large fire east of Smyer Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported between 3:00 and 3:30 p.m. in the 6800 block of State Highway 114.

Details are limited at this time, but there are reports several structures were threatened according to emergency radio traffic.

Law enforcement closed traffic just off of Highway 114 along Mason Road due to the fire.

A traffic crash was also reported in the area to do congestion along the Highway 114.

This is a developing story and will be updated as receive more information.