Multiple departments respond to fire in far NW Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire at Clovis Road and North Slide Road Saturday afternoon.

According to Lubbock Fire Rescue, a residential structure was fully involved.

Lubbock Fire Rescue, the Shallowater Volunteer Fire Department, the New Deal Volunteer Fire Department and the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office were all on scene, according to a photojournalist present.

The fire was across the street from Stars & Stripes Drive-In Theatre, but the building was not threatened, a photojournalist said.

Crews were still working to extinguish the fire as of 2:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to EverythingLubbock.com for updates.