Multiple fire departments battle mobile home in Lubbock County Tuesday morning
LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas - Multiple volunteer fire departments battled a mobile home fire Tuesday morning between Lubbock and Shallowater.
The fire was reported in the 3800 block of North County Road 1700 just before 10:00 a.m.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found the mobile home almost fully engulfed.
The Shallowater, West Carlisle, New Deal and Wolfforth Volunteer Fire Departments all responded to the fire.
We're told that one person lived in the mobile home but was not inside at the time of the fire.
There were no injuries reported at the scene. The mobile home is a total loss.
