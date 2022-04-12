LUBBOCK, Texas — Volunteer fire departments from Shallowater, West Carlisle and Wolfforth responded to a mobile home, travel trailer and grass fire at North County Road 1300 and County Road 6400.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office said no injuries have been reported.

However, about an hour after the fire began, LCSO said, “At this time evacuations have begun for residents north of CR 1300 / CR 6440 due to fire and heavy smoke. PLEASE avoid the area.”

“We are asking the public to avoid the area and find a different route,” LCSO previously said. “At this time the cause of the fire is unknown.”

The fire was initially reported just after 2:00 p.m. Tuesday.