Multiple fire departments respond to massive fire in Northeast Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Multiple fire units were on scene to contain a large fire on the 200 block of Quetzel Avenue, east of East Loop 289 on Sunday afternoon.

Idalou, Woodrow, Roosevelt and Buffalo Fire Departments were all called out to a fire shortly after 5:30 p.m.

Traffic in the area around the fire was being blocked off as fire units attempted to control it, according to a photojournalist on scene.

This is a developing situation. We will update this story as we receive more information.

Look at images of the scene below: