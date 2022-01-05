Two hospitalized in Woodrow mobile home fire, LCSO confirms

LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas– Two people were hospitalized after the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a news release they sustained injuries due to a mobile home fire in Woodrow Wednesday.

At 10: 15 a.m., LCSO and the Woodrow Volunteer Fire Department responded to reports of the blaze in the 2900 block of County Road 7650 in Woodrow.

The mobile home was a “double wide fully engulfed” blaze, LCSO said.

Additionally, a man at the residence sustained burns to his back and arms, and a woman at the residence complained of difficult breathing.

Both were taken to the hospital by EMS.

