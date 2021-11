LUBBOCK, Texas– Multiple first responders were on the scene of crash that occurred after 8:00 a.m. along a busy stretch of the South Loop.

The Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock Fire Rescue and EMS were on the scene of a pickup truck high-centered in the westbound median near South Loop 289 just west of Interstate 27.

It was not immediately clear what led to the crash. Drivers were urged to avoid the area or seek an alternate route.