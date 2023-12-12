LUBBOCK, Texas — There were 43 people indicted on Tuesday in the Lubbock County Grand Jury. EverythingLubbock.com created a list of those who were indicted and included their charges.
- Noel Mulugeta – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 11/02/2023.
- Denise Shew – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 11/03/2023.
- Timikyo Chadwick – Assault of a family or household member impedes breathing or circulation. Date of offense: 11/26/202.
- Brezajaine Jackson – Abandon or endanger a child intentionally knowing or reckless criminal negligence and robbery. Date of offense: 02/09/2023.
- Mark Castillo – Burglary of a habitation. Date of offense: 11/15/2023.
- Stephanie Sarabia – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Date of offense: 11/15/2023.
- Joshua Sandles – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon. Date of offense: 11/21/2023.
- Dylan Dunkerson. Theft. Date of offense: 12/17/2022.
- Mika Law – Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information. Date of offense: 08/24/2023.
- Jeremiah Alcorta – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 01/10/2023.
- Benito Salinas – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 09/26/2023.
- Jorge Rodriquez – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 09/28/2023.
- Arhmad Fountain – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 09/28/2023.
- Angelica Alafa – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 11/06/2023.
- Angel Tonche – Possession of marijuana. Date of offense: 11/08/2023.
- Mario Rodrigues – Evade arrest with a vehicle and driving while intoxicated. Date of offense: 07/05/2022.
- Justin Lopez – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 10/26/2023.
- Vickie Tello – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 10/31/2023.
- Martin Gonzalez – Continuous violence against the family. Date of offense: 11/13/2023.
- Mark Rushing – Sex offender’s duty to register for life or annually for life (two counts).
- Jeffery Bitela – Driving while intoxicated 3rd or more. Date of offense: 06/29/2023.
- Miguel Luna – Driving while intoxicated 3rd or more. Date of offense: 10/18/2023.
- Martin Mojica – Injury of child, elderly or disabled person with intent of bodily injury. Date of offense: 10/24/2023.
- Dondre Davis – Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information. Date of offense: 10/27/2023.
- Christopher Morales – Unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon. Date of offense: 11/13/2023.
- Jacob Faulkner – Assault of a family or household member to impede breathing or circulation. Date of offense: 11/14/2023.
- Darvell Dunn – Aggravated assault of a family or household member with a weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Date of offense: 11/19/2023.
- Antwone Haskin – Assault of a public servant. Date of offense: 11/21/2023.
- Kelly McGaha – Assault of a peace officer or judge. Date of offense: 11/20/2023.
- Franky Esparaza – Robbery. Date of offense: 11/22/2023.
- Joan Martinez – Theft. Date of offense: 11/20/2023.
- Roy Rodriguez – Unlicensed use of a motor vehicle. Date of offense: 11/14/2023.
- Darron McGee – Assault of a family or household member to impede breathing or circulation. Date of offense: 09/18/2023.
- Wayne Hildebrand – Soliciting prostitution. Date of offense: 10/02/2023.
- Ricky Lopez – Soliciting prostitution. Date of offense: 10/02/2023.
- Pedro Trevino – Soliciting prostitution. Date of offense: 10/02/2023.
- David Ouk – Soliciting prostitution. Date of offense: 10/03/2023.
- Israel Tapia – Soliciting prostitution. Date of offense: 10/03/2023.
- Andrew Cole – Assault of a family or household member previous conviction and evading arrest. Date of offense: 10/25/2023.
- Curtis Tenorio – Two counts of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intent of bodily injury, assault of a family or household member previous conviction. Date of offense: 10/28/2023.
- Juan Castillo-Ramos – Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of marijuana. Date of offense: 11/02/2023.
- Antonio Espita – Possession of a controlled substance. Date of offense: 11/21/2023.
- Javier Garza Jr. – Two counts of assault of a peace officer or judge, resisting arrest search or transport. Date of offense: 11/28/2023.