Multiple injuries reported in East Lubbock crash Monday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash in East Lubbock Monday morning that resulted in multiple injuries.



The crash was reported around 10:20 a.m. at Parkway Drive and Zenith Avenue.

The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com at least five people were injured.

Police said one person suffered serious injuries, while four others suffered moderate injuries.

LPD later released the following statement to EverythingLubbock.com:

The Major Crash Investigation Unit is responding to collision with injuries at Zenith Avenue and Parkway Drive. The call for service was received by the LPD Communications Center at 10:20 a.m. for a crash that involved two vehicles. One person sustained serious injuries and four people sustained moderate injuries.

Westbound lanes of Parkway Drive and both northbound and southbound lanes of Zenith Avenue are closed and being redirected. Please avoid the area. The investigation is expected to take several hours.

(Image taken from a City of Lubbock Traffic Management camera; Photo courtesy of the City of Lubbock)

This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information is released.