Multiple lanes closed at 50th and Indiana Avenue for emergency repairs

LUBBOCK, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock. Multiple lanes of traffic, at Indiana Avenue and 50th Street, will be closed overnight through tomorrow afternoon (Friday, December 20) for emergency utility repairs. Drivers heading northbound on Indiana are encouraged to use an alternate route Friday morning during peak travel times. Though the City of Lubbock’s Traffic Management Center will monitor conditions and adjust signal timing, heavy congestion and delays are expected.



Drivers are asked to slow down and eliminate distractions while traveling in work zones.

(This is a press release from the City of Lubbock)