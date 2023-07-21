Levelland, Texas— Multiple law enforcement agencies in Levelland had been reported at the 600 block of Austin Street around 7:30 a.m., according to a social media post from Hockley County Sheriff’s Office.

The post stated that there was an “isolated police incident” at the scene. KLVT Radio’s social media post also reported of “heavy police activity” on Austin Street and blocked off the area from Avenue D to Avenue E.

According to Hockley County’s updated post, the area “has been deemed safe” and “roadways have been opened up for normal traffic.

Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres said more information will be released later. This is a developing story. Check back EverythingLubbock.com for updates.