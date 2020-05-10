Multiple LFR units battle greenhouse fire in far Northwest Lubbock Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas — Multiple Lubbock Fire Rescue units were dispatched to a structure fire at a business on the far northwestern side of the city late Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of North Frankford Avenue at the Gardener’s Outlet.

Emergency radio traffic reported a greenhouse at the business was fully engulfed.

The Lubbock Police Department was blocking and diverting traffic around the fire scene.

The Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office was also requested at the scene.

No injuries have been reported as of the time of this report.

Smoke from the fire was visible across parts of the city.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive updates.