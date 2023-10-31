LUBBOCK, Texas – Several people were indicted on Halloween by the Lubbock County Grand Jury.

Here’s a list of those who were indicted and their charges.

Joseph Moralez Jr. – Theft $2,500 < $30,000. Date of offense: 10/04/2023.

Briana Andrada – Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon, Robbery. Date of offense: 10/08/2023. Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Date of offense: 10/07/2023.

Jesus Gonzalez – Arson. Date of offense: 10/11/2023.

James Young – Murder. Date of offense 09/09/2023.

Christopher Marin – Assault of Family/Household Member, previous conviction. Date of offense: 06/22/2023.

Shannon Garza – Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1-b. Date of offense: 08/21/2023.

Trevor Clark – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm By a Felon. Date of offense: 08/28/2023.

Dallas Fowler – Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. Date of offense: 09/13/2023.

Jessica Todd – Possession of a Controlled Substance. Date of offense: 09/16/2023.

Francisco Guerrero – Possession of a Controlled Substance. Date of offense: 09/28/2023.

Selena Green – Two counts of Injury to a Child, Elderly or Disabled Individual causing serious bodily injury. Date of offense: 05/09/2023.

Brannon Burns – Possession of a Controlled Substance. Date of offense: 08/29/2022.

Loddy Montoya – Possession of a Controlled Substance. Date of offense: 02/23/2023. Possession of a Controlled Substance. Date of offense: 03/30/2023.

Matthew Chandler – Two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance. Date of offense: 05/15/2023.

Jonathan Curry – Possession of a Controlled Substance. Date of offense: 03/08/2023.

Valerie Sanchez – Possession of a Controlled Substance. Date of offense: 09/01/2023.

Kenneth Williams – Assault of a Peace Officer, Driving While Intoxicated. Date of offense: 09/09/2023.

Leroy Villareal – Assault of a Public Servant. Date of offense: 09/24/2023.

Tommie Thomas – Robbery. Date of offense: 10/11/2023.

Sarmad Alnourachi – Burglary of a Habitation with Intent to commit a Felony, Stalking. Date of offense: 10/10/2023.

Ronald Floyd – Solicitation of Prostitution. Date of offense: 09/01/2022.

Pablo Salinas – Solicitation of Prostitution. Date of offense: 01/19/2023.

Angelo Valdez – Solicitation of Prostitution. Date of offense: 01/19/2023.

Frank Chaparro – Solicitation of Prostitution. Date of offense: 01/20/2023.

Nehemiah Rodriquez – Solicitation of Prostitution. Date of offense: 01/20/2023.

Adrian Hernandez – Solicitation of Prostitution. Date of offense: 01/20/2023.

Jake Campbell – Solicitation of Prostitution. Date of offense: 04/28/2023.

Jeremy Tow – Assault of a Family/Household Member with intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly impeded normal breathing or circulation. Endangering a Child. Date of offense: 04/27/2023.

Austin Bryer – Solicitation of Prostitution. Date of offense: 04/29/2023.

Drew Thomas – Solicitation of Prostitution. Date of offense: 06/19/2023.

Douglas McKnight – Solicitation of Prostitution. Date of offense: 06/20/2023.

Patricia Cooks Simmons – Assault of a Family/Household Member Previous Conviction. Date of offense: 09/08/2023.

Adam Garcia – Sexual Assault, Continuous Violence Against The Family, Assault Domestic Violence. Date of offense: 09/26/2023.

Daniel Wood – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Assault Domestic Violence. Date of offense: 09/27/2023.

Carlos Moreno – Assault of a Peace Officer, Assault Domestic Violence. Date of offense: 10/01/2023.

Domingo Galindo – Possession of a Controlled Substance. Date of offense: 07/28/2023.