LUBBOCK, Texas — Five people were injured in a shooting Thursday night in the 2700 block of Dartmouth Street, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The call came in at 9:27 p.m. LPD said the shooting left one person seriously injured, and three people moderately injured. Details about another victim’s injuries were not available at this time, LPD said.

LPD said two people were transported by private vehicle to University Medical Center.

