LUBBOCK, Texas– Several people suffered serious injuries after an early morning crash near South Loop 289 and University Avenue Sunday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

According to LPD, the crash happened at 4:29 a.m. in the 2100 block of South Loop 289.

LPD said the south to west flyover from I-27 to South Loop 289 was closed and all westbound traffic on South Loop was being diverted off the loop east of I-27.

