Multiple shots fired at Lubbock apartment complex Sunday, police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating an shooting that occurred Sunday evening in which nearly two-dozen rounds were discharged.

The incident was reported around 6:50 p.m. in the 1100 block of 58th Street at The Ella, an apartment complex.

According to a police report, the victim told police he was sleeping on his couch and was awaken to multiple gunshots.

The victim then heard what he though was someone knocking on a window and then knocks at his door.

The report said the victim opened the door and saw someone standing there holding a black handgun. The victim heard additional gunshots nearby.

The suspect then pointed the handgun at the victim, who quickly slammed the door shut.

The suspect then left, according to a police report.

Another police report said two witnesses inside a vehicle nearby saw someone come out from an apartment and fire multiple rounds into the air with a riffle.

The shooter then went back into the apartment.

Lubbock Police arrested one person on an unrelated change.

Officers located 23 expended .223 caliber rounds in a parking lot of the apartment complex.

No property damage was reported, according to a police report.

