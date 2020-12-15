Multiple shots fired at Lubbock apartment complex Sunday, police report says

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating an shooting that occurred Sunday evening in which nearly two-dozen rounds were discharged.
The incident was reported around 6:50 p.m. in the 1100 block of 58th Street at The Ella, an apartment complex.
According to a police report, the victim told police he was sleeping on his couch and was awaken to multiple gunshots.
The victim then heard what he though was someone knocking on a window and then knocks at his door.
The report said the victim opened the door and saw someone standing there holding a black handgun. The victim heard additional gunshots nearby.
The suspect then pointed the handgun at the victim, who quickly slammed the door shut.
The suspect then left, according to a police report.
Another police report said two witnesses inside a vehicle nearby saw someone come out from an apartment and fire multiple rounds into the air with a riffle.
The shooter then went back into the apartment.
Lubbock Police arrested one person on an unrelated change.
Officers located 23 expended .223 caliber rounds in a parking lot of the apartment complex.
No property damage was reported, according to a police report.