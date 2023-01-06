LUBBOCK, Texas – Multiple shots were fired following a fight at a Lubbock bar in the early hours of New Year’s Eve, just one day before another shooting at a Lubbock bar left one person injured, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

Officers were called to the 1100 block of Main Street just after 12:30 a.m. on December 31.

The report said that a fight broke out inside the bar and, as one witness described, someone was “getting jumped by another group.”

The owner of the bar was in the back room when he saw the fight via his live security footage. The owner went to the main area and “kicked out the problem individuals and locked the doors.”

It was then when multiple gunshots were fired outside, according to the report.

During the investigation, officers determined that there were at least four firearms and “possibly four subjects participating in the gunfire,” according to the report.

The report also stated that ammunition found on scene was for an “AK style firearm” that matched a similar incident at the Office Bar. However, LPD told EverythingLubbock.com that the two incidents were unrelated.

The victim was checked out by EMS but “refused transport,” according to the report.

The report said that the owner of the bar was given a citation for having an expired business permit and failing to provide a liquor license.

No arrests were made, according to the report.