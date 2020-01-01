Multiple vehicle burglarized outside Southwest Lubbock hotel overnight

LUBBOCK, Texas – Multiple vehicles were burglarized outside a Southwest Lubbock hotel overnight, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The burglaries occurred at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Lubbock, located in the 5200 block of South Loop 289.

An EverythingLubbock.com viewer said at least a dozen vehicles were targeted, but LPD was only able to confirm six at the time of this report.

The viewer said it appeared cash and firearms were taken from the vehicles.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is released by police.