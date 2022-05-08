LUBBOCK COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters from multiple Lubbock County volunteer fire departments battled a grass fire near Idalou Sunday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 4:10 p.m. in the area of US Highway 62/82 and Farm-to-Market Road 400.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office diverted traffic in the area of the fire, aAn EverythingLubbock.com photographer reported.

Westbound US 62/82 was closed at the intersection of FM 400. Traffic was diverted south onto FM 400.

Northbound FM 400 at US 62/82 was also closed.

Grass fire at US 62/82 and FM 400 near Idalou on Sunday, Ma 8, 2022. (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

EverythingLubbock.com was working to obtain more information on the fire. Please check back for updates.