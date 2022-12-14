LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was found dead in a house fire Wednesday afternoon, according to Hockley County Sheriff’s Office.

Volunteer firefighters from Lubbock County (Wolfforth, Carlisle and Shallowater) were called to a fire in Eastern Hockley County Wednesday morning around 10:45 a.m. at 6791 Fox Road.

EverythingLubbock.com was able to view large clouds of smoke from the station tower camera.

Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres said officials were initially told that there was a person inside the home. But at the time, he said they still did not know if that was the case.

Later, Scifres said that the identity of the victim could not yet be confirmed, but that the fire was still under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

Check back for updates on this developing story.