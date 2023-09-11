LUBBOCK, Texas —A Lubbock mural located in the 1900 block of 33rd Street was spray-painted with what appeared to be Greek fraternity symbols, egged and floured over the weekend. Miss Megan’s Make Room said an art class of 24 students ranging from ages 4-14 worked on the mural.

People who saw the vandalism began contacting Megan Shirley-Ross with the news.

“We were dismayed,” Shirley-Ross said. “The mural was a way to bring joy to the neighborhood.”

Image: Miss Megan’s Make Room

According to Shirley-Ross, the mural was 50 feet wide, 7 feet tall and took at least 60 hours to complete. Her son was a part of the class that painted the mural and said he was “heartbroken and angry,” as were many Lubbock citizens.

A police report was filed, Shirley-Ross said, but it was not yet clear who had vandalized the mural. The organization also did not want to point fingers.

In a social media post Miss Megan’s Make Room said, “We have had comments and seen shared posts hinting at or indicating that the answer to this is retaliation on any assumed guilty parties. WE DO NOT CONDONE THIS, and it will only make a bigger mess of things. Please stop. We are waiting and hoping to work with authorities and various groups to find the culprit and hold them accountable. If that can not be attained, we will work to restore our work and continue to bring art, education, joy, and awareness through the work we do. Thank you.”

The art room is not yet ready to start refurbishing the mural, but in the meantime citizens are encouraged to follow its social media and sign up for a class. Shirley-Ross said she hopes to raise funds for a plaque and lighting for the area where the mural is.

“We’re dismayed and disappointed, but we’re not gonna let it slow us down,” Shirley-Ross concluded.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Texas Tech University for comment. We will update this story if the invitation is accepted.