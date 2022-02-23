LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock jury sentenced Pedro Joel Erevia Wednesday to 25 years in prison for the cold-case murder Steven Earl Johnson 24 years ago.

Johnson was found unresponsive in the 2700 block of East Colgate Street in the early morning hours of September 9, 1997. A jury found Erevia, now age 44, guilty Friday. Testimony at trial indicated Johnson was shot in the back.

Penny Ann Pride, formerly a neighbor of the victim, noticed cars in the middle of the street

before the shooting. She testified that she saw cars out in front of a home and heard what she thought were firecrackers, then screaming and yelling.

Pride told the jury she saw the victim and a young woman in her driveway. She called 911, then grabbed a towel and applied pressure to Johnson’s gunshot wound. Pride described the other woman, Johnson’s girlfriend, as hysterical.

An investigator testified that Johnson was called over by name to a vehicle and then shot.

The case ran cold for years until Daniel Chavez contacted authorities. He was serving federal time for drug charges and admitted to the jury that he cooperated in exchange for a reduced sentence. He gave investigators the names of Erevia and Fabian Madrid.

Madrid was also charged with murder, and he testified, even though the testimony could be used against him. Madrid said “hoped” he would get consideration in his own murder case by testifying against Erevia.

Madrid said he gave Erevia a gun on the night of murder. They were out driving around looking to buy drugs. Madrid said he got pushed forward in the vehicle and heard a gunshot next to his head. They drove off.

The next day, according to Madrid, Erevia told him, “He’s dead, he’s dead.”

Madrid said he felt sick, and he talked to his mom about needing help. Madrid also testified that a witch doctor named Bishop did a cleansing ritual to protect him from getting arrested. Madrid ended up serving time over the years for other things, including possession of cocaine.

Years later, according to Madrid, Erevia told him, “Don’t worry about anything, just keep your mouth shut, don’t say anything, and God will forgive you.”

In trial, Madrid testified, “I share responsibility. I think it could have been handled differently.”

During closing arguments last week in the guilt/innocence phase of the trial, the defense said repeatedly that Erevia is an innocent man. The jury decided otherwise Friday.

The same jury which found Erevia guilty then sentenced him on after additional testimony and additional statements from prosecutors and the defense on Tuesday and Wednesday.