LUBBOCK, Texas — Court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Tuesday revealed Christopher Hernandez-Constancio, 22, pleaded guilty on January 10 to the Murder of 18-year-old Ezekial Gonzales and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Police were called just before midnight for shots fired at a house party in the 2000 block of 48th Street on July 4, 2017.

Christopher Hernandez-Constancio (Booking image: Lubbock County Detention Center)

A report from the Lubbock Police Department stated officers showed up and saw “many” people running from the residence, saying a guy was shot. An officer walked up to the front porch and saw Gonzales laying on the ground covered in bloody towels.

The police report stated Gonzales suffered multiple gunshot wounds and taken to University Medical Center, where he later passed away. After police determined he was the shooter, LPD asked for the public’s help locating Hernandez-Constancio, who was 16 at the time. After he was found, his father was charged for hiding him from authorities.

Hernandez-Constancio received 2,132 days of credit for time already spent behind bars.