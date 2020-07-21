Murder charge dropped against one but not both suspects in Jolly shooting

LUBBOCK, Texas — Jail records on Tuesday said a murder charge against Derik Edmond, 23, was dropped as the result of a “no bill” by a grand jury. Edmond remained in jail Tuesday evening on an unrelated aggravated assault charge.

Two people, one of them was Edmond, were arrested for the May 4 murder of Christopher Jolly, 17, in the 2600 block of East Baylor Street. At the time of an arrest warrant, court documents were not clear if the shooter was Edmond or Anthony Guerrero, 22.

Anthony Guerrero

Guerrero remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center on Tuesday evening for a long list of charges including murder according to jail records.