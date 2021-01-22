Murder charge dropped in exchange for aggravated assault deal

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lester Lee Patterson, 27, pleaded guilty Friday morning to a charge of aggravated assault in exchange for the dropping of a murder charge. As part of the deal he was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Patterson and Terrence Javance Shelby were both charged with the murder of Travondrick Ward roughly five years after he was shot and killed.

On July 7, 2012, just after midnight, officers responded to the 1900 block of 66th Street where they found Travondrick Ward lying on the road with a gunshot wound. He was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

An arrest warrant previously filed in court records said Patterson and Shelby would rob drug dealers to “minimize the chances of the crimes being reported to the police.” Shelby is one who fired the gun while robbing Ward, the warrant said.

The case against Shelby was still pending Friday morning and tentatively scheduled for trial in April.