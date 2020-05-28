Murder defendant Christopher Carmona would like to be released from jail: here’s why

LUBBOCK, Texas — Christopher Carmona, 22, of Lubbock filed a motion in court last week to request a lower bond so he can get out of jail. Carmona was arrested on May 11 for murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

A list of other charges was added to his booking sheet on May 15.

Court records said he would need to post bonds of $344,000 to be released until his various trial dates.

His request said, “Christopher Carmona’s confinement and restraint is illegal because bond is excessive, oppressive, and beyond the financial means of Christopher Carmona, in violation of the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution … and the Texas Constitution…”

It also said, “Christopher Carmona respectfully requests this court to conduct an evidentiary hearing and after receiving evidence, to reduce the amount of bond to a reasonable amount in order that Christopher Carmona will have an opportunity to obtain release from incarceration pending trial.”

A hearing date was not yet listed in court records as of Thursday morning.

Police arrested Carmona on a warrant for the shooting and killing of Walter Harper, 23. The warrant said Carmona came to see a woman in her apartment in the 4900 block of Bangor Avenue and was angry that Harper was already there with her.

It wasn’t his first murder charge. Carmona was arrested for murder in December 2012. In the 2012 case, he was allowed to plead guilty to the lesser charge of attempted burglary. His probation in that case was revoked and he was ordered to serve prison time.

He was released from prison in October 2019.

