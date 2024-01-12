HOBBS, N.M.– Hobbs Police Department arrested 45-year-old, Irene Mendez and is still searching for 19-year-old Joseph Mendez for the murder of 45-year-old Jessie Torrez Jr.

According to the police report, on January 9, 2024, Hobbs Police responded to a victim who had been shot at a local Allsups. Hobbs Police Department discovered Torrez with multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the establishment.

After an ongoing investigation, it was found that the two people involved were Irene and Joseph Mendez.

As of Friday, Irene Mendez is still in the Lea County Detention Center, while Joseph Mendez has not been found.

This investigation is still ongoing. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call Hobbs County Dispatch at (575)-397-9265.